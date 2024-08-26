Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 141.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

International Bancshares stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 39.64%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

