Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.5% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

JKHY stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

