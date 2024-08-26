Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 598.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 324,618 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,373,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.