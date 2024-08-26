Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DaVita by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.