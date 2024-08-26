Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 107.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,397,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,397 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

See Also

