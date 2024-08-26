Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 251.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $154.87 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

