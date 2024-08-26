Blue Trust Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 368.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $199.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $175.30 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

