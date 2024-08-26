Blue Trust Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $101,800,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $111,222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1,022.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 248,506 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BN opened at $49.11 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

