Blue Trust Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,771,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

