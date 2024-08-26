Blue Trust Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 164.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $103,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after acquiring an additional 705,438 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,454,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,721,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

PAVE stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

