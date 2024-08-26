Blue Trust Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

