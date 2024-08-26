Blue Trust Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after buying an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

