Blue Trust Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 271.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 378.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $302.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $303.88. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.