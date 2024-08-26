Blue Trust Inc. Invests $32,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. M&G Plc boosted its position in Duolingo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 109.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $212.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 219.14 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.90 and a 52 week high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average of $199.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $11,260,132. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

