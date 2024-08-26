Blue Trust Inc. Invests $37,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $486,176.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $486,176.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,006 shares of company stock valued at $101,040,823 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.34, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

