Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,865 shares of company stock worth $19,186,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $165.58. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

