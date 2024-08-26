Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 6,550.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 80.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $14,649,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $216.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 6.36. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $168.78 and a one year high of $263.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average is $228.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $203.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.71 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

