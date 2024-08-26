Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 148.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $25,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C3.ai by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in C3.ai by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

