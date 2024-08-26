Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 311.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,653.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SWBI opened at $15.05 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.