Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3,460.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $199.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

