Blue Trust Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 421.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intapp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intapp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,577,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Up 1.3 %

Intapp stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

