BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Volume Increase

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 240,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 154,238 shares.The stock last traded at $102.16 and had previously closed at $101.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

