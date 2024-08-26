Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $709,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

