Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BOX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 188,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

