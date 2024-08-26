Brendan Sheehey Sells 8,176 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $34,993.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 517,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,445.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Honest Stock Up 3.9 %
HNST opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
