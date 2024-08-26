Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stake Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $376.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

