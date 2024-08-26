Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1,111.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EAT opened at $71.13 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

