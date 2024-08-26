Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 1.9%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.21 and last traded at $47.50. 1,947,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,681,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.