Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $42.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.04. 1,088,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,641,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

