Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,301.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,301 ($16.90) and last traded at GBX 1,274 ($16.55), with a volume of 120894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,273 ($16.54).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.03) to GBX 1,315 ($17.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.28), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($179,043.56). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39 shares of company stock valued at $44,562. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

