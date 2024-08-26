Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 3.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.28 and last traded at $167.41. Approximately 4,702,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 31,360,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

