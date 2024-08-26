Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$35.33

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$33.18 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.91.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3300562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.41%.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

