Brokers Issue Forecasts for GSK plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.47. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GSK by 9.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in GSK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

