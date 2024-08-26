Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Integra Resources stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

