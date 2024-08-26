Brokers Set Expectations for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

