Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 14,322 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 681,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

