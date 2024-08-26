Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 48,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 28,214 shares.The stock last traded at $66.35 and had previously closed at $63.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $994.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,816.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jose David Riojas purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,816.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,650 shares of company stock worth $129,852 over the last 90 days. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $18,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $3,091,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.