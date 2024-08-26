Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $325.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

NYSE BURL opened at $275.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.99. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $277.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

