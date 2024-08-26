Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $103.72 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 311,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 42,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

