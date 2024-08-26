Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,141,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 157,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

WNS opened at $61.11 on Monday. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

