Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,250 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,876,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,844 shares of company stock valued at $305,052 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

