Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,686,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $252.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.