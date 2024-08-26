Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 15,883 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON opened at $44.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

