Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,203 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,338,000 after purchasing an additional 277,537 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

