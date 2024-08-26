Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 5,083 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

