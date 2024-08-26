Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 7,590 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after purchasing an additional 219,445 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $85,744,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $74.48 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,869 shares of company stock worth $9,406,387. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

