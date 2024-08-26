Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 116.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,495 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $33,441.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,344 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

