Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,080 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

