Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352,695 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 192,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CEMEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,296,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. Analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

