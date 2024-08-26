Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TT opened at $352.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $355.02. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

